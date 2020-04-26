Newsday Notices
John Sepanski Notice
SEPANSKI - John Robert, 86, died after a long illness at his home on April 15, 2020. The son of John Sepanski Sr. and Katherine Kowalski, he was born on August 6, 1933. He celebrated 66 years of marriage last August to his childhood sweetheart. He was Regional Manager of New York for Xerox Business Services for 25 years before retiring in 1999. Always physically active, he completed four marathons in New York and on Long Island. He is survived by his spouse Rosemarie, children Mark, Thomas, Maria, and Janine, sister Rose, grandchildren Marie, Philip, Timothy, John Thomas, William, Ariane and Chloe and great grandchild Olivia. A memorial service will be announced when restrictions are lifted. Donations may be made on John's behalf to Planned Parenthood. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
