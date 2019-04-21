Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Reposing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima RC Church
Massapequa, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Shaw

Notice Condolences Flowers

John Shaw Notice
SHAW - John "Jack" of Massapequa Park, formerly of Lynbrook, passed away on April 16th in his 87th year. He was pre-deceased by Marilyn, his wife of 59 years. Dear father of Kevin (Gus), and Susan (Joe). Proud grandfather of Brittany, Dylan and Matt. Beloved uncle, great uncle and great great uncle. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War 1951-1953. He was a member of St. Mary's Knights of Columbus Council of Lynbrook for over 50 years. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road, Massapequa Park on Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10am at St. Rose of Lima RC Church Massapequa. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. MassapequaFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now