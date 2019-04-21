|
SHAW - John "Jack" of Massapequa Park, formerly of Lynbrook, passed away on April 16th in his 87th year. He was pre-deceased by Marilyn, his wife of 59 years. Dear father of Kevin (Gus), and Susan (Joe). Proud grandfather of Brittany, Dylan and Matt. Beloved uncle, great uncle and great great uncle. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War 1951-1953. He was a member of St. Mary's Knights of Columbus Council of Lynbrook for over 50 years. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road, Massapequa Park on Monday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10am at St. Rose of Lima RC Church Massapequa. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. MassapequaFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2019