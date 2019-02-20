Home

Edward F Lieber Funeral Homes Inc
266 N Central Ave
Valley Stream, NY 11580
(516) 825-2900
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's
Hewlett, NY
View Map
John Siegel Notice
KEARNEY - Ann: 7/7/32 - 2/17/19, longtime resident of Valley Stream, NY Loving mother of Alan (Mary), Catherine Fries (John), Mary Ubaldi (Larry), Raymond (Maureen), Stephen (Cathy), Eileen, Gregory (Leigh Ann). Cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Ann passed away after a long battle at home with her family by her side. She will always be remembered for her unconditional love and devotion to her family and her selfless giving nature. She loved watching any and all competition, especially college basketball. She practiced her faith in all she did and giving to others was what brought her the most joy. Retiree of Veterans Bus Company and LILCO. Visitation: Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Edward Lieber Funeral Home, 266 North Central Ave, Valley Stream. Mass on Thursday 10am at St. Joseph's in Hewlett. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to lungcanceralliance.org in Ann's name.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2019
