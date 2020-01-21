Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church
Bethpage, NY
View Map
John Simonetti Notice
SIMONETTI - John P. of Bethpage, NY on January 17, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Diana. Loving father of Denise Schito (Mario), and Melissa Simonetti-O'Dea (Daniel). Cherished grand-father of Giovanna and Marina. Adored brother of the late William. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 10:15 am, at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church in Bethpage. Cremation Private. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 21, 2020
