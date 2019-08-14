Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 796-0400
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Raphael R.C. Church
John Sirakowski Jr. Notice
SIRAKOWSKI - John, Jr. of East Meadow on August 13, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband of Barbara for 56 years: Loving dad of Peter (Denise), Paul (Diane) and, Lorianne "Pumpkin" (Dean). Dear Brother of Florence 0' Donnell (William) and brother-in-law of Kathleen and Edward Horbach. Adored Poppy of Jessica, Amanda, Matthew, Paul Thomas, Christopher and Alyson. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral home at 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Mass Friday 10:45am at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The , in his memory would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 14, 2019
