John Sohl
SOHL - John of Deer Park at the age of 78, went to his heavenly Father on July 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna for over 42 years. Loving father of Kate Serafini, Kristy Wetzel (Duke) and Michael (Michelle). Adored PopPop to Andrew and Brian Serafini, Savannah, Tyler and Colton Wetzel. Cherished brother of James Sohl and sister in laws Jeanne Sohl, Martha Smith, Judith Sohl and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Mangano Funeral Home, 1701 Deer Park Ave. Deer Park on July 21. Visitation from 2-4:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to www.st.jude.org



Published in Newsday on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
21
Memorial service
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
