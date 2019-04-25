Newsday Notices
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
John Sorrell Notice
SORRELL - John H., of Coral Springs, Florida (formerly East Islip) on April 24, 2019. Beloved son of the late Henry R. and Agnes Sorrell. Loving brother of Barbara Henshall (John), Kathryn Laganas (Michael), Kenneth Sorrell (Carol) and the late Patricia Muller. Adored uncle to several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. 62 Carleton Avenue, East Islip (2 miles south exit 43-A S.S. Parkway) Friday between the hours of 2-4 & 7-9p.m. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church East Islip 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, New York. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2019
