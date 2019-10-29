|
STEGNER - John W. passed away peacefully on October 27. Beloved Husband of the late Elizabeth Stegner. Loving Father of Bruce (Renee), Jeff (Diana), and Carole (Ron). Cherished Grandfather of 10 Grandchildren, and Great Grandfather to 13 beautiful Great Grandchildren. View-ing will be held today from 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm at Massapequa Funeral Home, South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, NY 11762. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday St. Rose of Lima at 10am. Private Cremation will follow. MassapequaFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 29, 2019