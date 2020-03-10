Home

Rev. Brother John Stephen O'Keefe

Rev. Brother John Stephen O'Keefe Notice
O'KEEFE - Rev. Brother John Stephen C.F.C. passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 88. Brother John was born on January 24, 1932 in New York, NY, the son of John J. and Nora Singleton O'Keefe. After attending Rice High School in New York City, he entered the Christian Brothers and went on to Iona College where he received a BA in English and Gonzaga University graduating with a BS in Math. Brother O'Keefe entered the Congregation of Christian Brothers on September 10, 1946, professing his final vows on June 27, 1957. His ministry took him to many schools including, Vancouver College, Vancouver, BC, St. Louis College, Victoria, BC, O'Dea High School, Seattle, WA, Damien Memorial High School, Honolulu, HI, Leo High School, Chicago, IL, Br. Rice High School, Chicago, IL and most recently Brother O'Keefe was a member of St. Joseph's Residence Community, New Rochelle. Brother O'Keefe was predeceased by his parents, a brother Jeremiah, a sister Bridget "Sis" Devine and his sister-in-law, Agnes O'Keefe. Brother is survived by his brother William, his brother-in-law, Jack Devine and many nieces and nephews. A wake will be held at Graham Funeral Home, 1036 Boston Post Road, Rye, NY 10580 on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 2-5 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, Mayflower Ave., New Rochelle, NY on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Interment will be at the Christian Brothers Cemetery in West Park, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to St. Joseph's Residence, 30 Montgomery Circle, New Rochelle, NY 10804.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2020
Remember
