McCARTHY - John Stephens, 65, formerly of East Rockaway, NY passed away in Tampa, FL Sunday October 27, 2019. He died as he lived with integrity and dignity and a quick sense of humor. John is survived by his sisters, Kathleen McCarthy (partner, Sharon Smith) and Victoria Grill (Bryan). John was passionate about boating and felt a day on the water reading and listening to music was a perfect day. He also loved parachuting, building computers, reading, science, Blue Moon and his family and friends. John always had time for a friend providing they didn't call during Jeopardy! When John started working in the lighting industry, he found his niche. He became an independent lighting director and was known for his creative ability to maximize lighting or ensure an event, conference or individual was shown at their optimal best. He lived life to the fullest and on his terms. John did what he wanted, when he wanted, how he wanted and with whom he wanted. Although Johnny left us too soon, he will walk with us every day. Friends will be notified of a private celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 3, 2019