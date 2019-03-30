|
STRIFAS - John of N. Bellmore, NY on March 28, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Georgia. Loving father of Peter, George (Helen), Soula Vessio (Michael). Cher-ished grandfather of John, John Peter, Brooke, Taylor, and Dillon. Adored brother of Tassos, Christos, Demetrios, Kyriakos, and the late Maria. Proud founding partner of the Colony Diner in East Meadow, NY. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral Service will be held Monday, 11:30 am, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Merrick, NY. Interment to follow at Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 30, 2019