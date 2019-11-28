Home

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
8:45 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Bay Shore, NY
John Szekalski Notice
SZEKALSKI- John "Janek," of Bay Shore, NY on November 27, 2019. Loving husband of Emily Szekalski. Devoted father of Ivonne (Brian) Szekalski, John C. (Andrea) Szekalski, and Greg R. (Caryn) Szekalski. Beloved grandfather of five, Zoe, Charlotte, Sloane, Brooke, and Gavin. Dear brother of Mario and Anthony Szekalski. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile east of S.S. Pkwy., exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday 8:45 AM St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. Interment to follow at Our Lady Of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, PA. Visiting Friday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 28, 2019
