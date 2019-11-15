|
DiSANTO- John T. (98) of Hicksville, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy. Loving father of Christine Auer, Laurie Tornincaso & Vincent. Father-in-law to James Tornincaso and the late Raymond Auer. Cherished grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 7. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner FH, 125 W. Old Country Rd. Hicksville on Saturday & Sunday 2-4 & 6-9 PM. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 AM at St. Ignatius Loyola RC Ch., Hicksville. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2019