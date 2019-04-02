Home

MOORE John T.83, of Nissequogue, St. James (formerly Maspeth, Queens) on March 31,2019. Retired Lt. FDNY Engine 289. Former Nissequogue Fire Chief, Former Nissequogue Police Commissioner, Former Board of Trustee of Village of Nissequogue, Former Mayor Village of Nissequogue. Beloved Father of John ( Tatiana), Timothy, Brian, Kathleen (James) Leviness, Terence & Heidie. Loving Grandpa of Alexandra, John, Bianca, Kayla, Audrey, Ryan & Kaitlyn. Devoted Brother of Edward, Luke, Miriam Duswalt & Brendan. Loving Uncle & friend to many. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home, Inc 829 Middle Country Road, Route 25, Jericho, St. James on Tuesday & Wednesday 2-4pm & 6-9pm. Funeral Mass at 11:15am at St. Patrick's Church, Smithtown. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY
Published in Newsday from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
