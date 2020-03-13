|
|
WETZEL - JOHN T. (Tom), 86 of Cutchogue, formerly of West Hempstead, on March 9th. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Vairo). Loving father of Deborah Wetzel of Riverhead, Lenore Kluko of Massachusetts and Thomas of Georgia. Adored grandfather of Alexandra Kluko and Matthew Wetzel. Brother of Jeanne Wetzel of Riverhead, Patricia McFadden of East Islip and Andrew Wetzel of Mastic Beach. Visitation Sunday, March 15th, from 2-6pm at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 32470 Main Road, Cutchogue northforkfuneralhome.com Funeral Mass Monday at 11am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Main Road, Mattituck. Private cremation. Donations in his memory may be made to .
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2020