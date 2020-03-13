Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
32470 Main Rd
Cutchogue, NY 11935
(631) 734-7720

John T. Wetzel

Add a Memory
John T. Wetzel Notice
WETZEL - JOHN T. (Tom), 86 of Cutchogue, formerly of West Hempstead, on March 9th. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Vairo). Loving father of Deborah Wetzel of Riverhead, Lenore Kluko of Massachusetts and Thomas of Georgia. Adored grandfather of Alexandra Kluko and Matthew Wetzel. Brother of Jeanne Wetzel of Riverhead, Patricia McFadden of East Islip and Andrew Wetzel of Mastic Beach. Visitation Sunday, March 15th, from 2-6pm at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 32470 Main Road, Cutchogue northforkfuneralhome.com Funeral Mass Monday at 11am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Main Road, Mattituck. Private cremation. Donations in his memory may be made to .
Published in Newsday on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
Download Now