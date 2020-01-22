Home

ROUSSEAU - Jr., John Thomas passed away suddenly on January 18th. Cherished son of Patricia Ann Terry and the late John Thomas Rousseau, Sr.Beloved brother of Justine Terry Rousseau. Deeply loved, he will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will always be especially remembered for his kind and giving heart. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
