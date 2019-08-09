|
|
TIERNAN - John J. (Jack) of Greenlawn, L.I. on August 6, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Beloved husband of Bonnie. Loving father of Dale (Michael) Zecca and Keri Tiernan (Mark Ainge). Cherished grandfather of Carolyn and Jake. Dear brother of Diane (The Late Wayne) Caggiano, Jim (Jo-Ann) Tiernan, Mary Jean Tiernan, and Bill (Mary Kay) Tiernan. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, Greenlawn. Interment Northport Rural Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to The National Park Foundation- www.nationalparks.org-donate. www.bfhli.com.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 9, 2019