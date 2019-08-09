Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church
Greenlawn, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tiernan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Tiernan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Tiernan Notice
TIERNAN - John J. (Jack) of Greenlawn, L.I. on August 6, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Beloved husband of Bonnie. Loving father of Dale (Michael) Zecca and Keri Tiernan (Mark Ainge). Cherished grandfather of Carolyn and Jake. Dear brother of Diane (The Late Wayne) Caggiano, Jim (Jo-Ann) Tiernan, Mary Jean Tiernan, and Bill (Mary Kay) Tiernan. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, Greenlawn. Interment Northport Rural Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to The National Park Foundation- www.nationalparks.org-donate. www.bfhli.com.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now