VENDITTO - John of N. Massapequa on March 17, 2020. Former Supervisor Town of Oyster Bay 1998-2017. Beloved husband of Christine. Devoted father of Michael, Nicholas and Joanna. Loving father in law of Antonella and Tina. Cherished grandfather of Andrew and Lindsay. In light of the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family of John Venditto has decided to keep all funeral services private, for the immediate family only. At a later date there will be a full celebration of John's life for family and friends. If flowers are something you wish to send to express your condolences, please consider doing so when the celebration of life service is to be held. In the meantime, condolences may be left at our website for the family. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 19, 2020