VORST - John R., 84, of Farmingville, NY passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. Born in Manhattan on March 11, 1935 to the late John and Rosaleen Vorst. He graduated in 1953 from Bishop Laughlin Memorial HS, where he made lifelong friendships. He served in the Army AUS Artillery from 1956-1958. He earned his BA at Manhattan College & a MA at Adelphi University. He met his beloved wife, Patricia, and married on May 6, 1967 & welcomed their daughter, Katherine, on March 6, 1969. Upon Patti's passing from breast cancer in 1979, John embraced the role of a loving widowed father. John found love again with his life partner of 32 years, Judi Sykes. They traveled the world together creating special memories, John relished a good meal, & shared that love with Judi. John loved his backyard & enjoyed hosting barbecues. John retired as Assistant Director of Child Protective Services of Suffolk County in 1990. John was generous, merciful, kind, and outgoing. He had a great love of tennis, the Yankees, church, and his family. John is survived by partner Judi Sykes, daughter, Katherine Riberdy (Andrew), grandchildren Jacqueline & Gabrielle, children Michael Vorst & Karen Collins, step-daughter Debbie Sykes Goulette (Steve), sister Jean Stephens, nieces Deirdre and Kristen, and nephew George. He loved and was loved deeply. He will be missed. John's long struggle with congestive heart failure was eased by the wonderful staff at Good Shepherd Hospice. Calling hours held on Tuesday, May 28, 2-4pm & 7-9pm at Moloney Funeral Home in Lake Ronkonkoma. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church on Wednesday, May 29, at 9:45am. Burial at Calverton National Cemetery. Reception to follow. Full version @ www.moloneyfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Bishop Laughlin Memorial HS in John's memory. Published in Newsday on May 26, 2019