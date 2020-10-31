TOOMEY - John W., Jr. (Buddy)of Amityville, LI on October 28, 2020. Former proprietor of the Pearl Gray Fishing Station and Boatyard. Beloved husband of Theodora C. (Teddy). Loving father of John Toomey (Lisa), Susan Johnson (Paul) and Michael Toomey (Vickie). Cherished grandfather of JT, William, Samantha and Kaitlyn Toomey. Dear brother of Theresa Murphy, Ann Bayha, the late Betty Wichert and Mary Engelbert. Mr. Toomey is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. The family will receive friends Sunday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Wake prayers will be held at 7:30 pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30 am St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Amityville. Interment with Military Honors in Trinity Cemetery, Amityville. www.powellfh.com
CDC Guidelines will apply to everyone entering the building; face coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing must be maintained.