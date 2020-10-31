1/
John W. (Buddy) Toomey Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOOMEY - John W., Jr. (Buddy)of Amityville, LI on October 28, 2020. Former proprietor of the Pearl Gray Fishing Station and Boatyard. Beloved husband of Theodora C. (Teddy). Loving father of John Toomey (Lisa), Susan Johnson (Paul) and Michael Toomey (Vickie). Cherished grandfather of JT, William, Samantha and Kaitlyn Toomey. Dear brother of Theresa Murphy, Ann Bayha, the late Betty Wichert and Mary Engelbert. Mr. Toomey is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. The family will receive friends Sunday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Wake prayers will be held at 7:30 pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30 am St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Amityville. Interment with Military Honors in Trinity Cemetery, Amityville. www.powellfh.com CDC Guidelines will apply to everyone entering the building; face coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing must be maintained.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Visitation
07:00 - 09:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Prayer Service
07:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved