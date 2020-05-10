|
WILKEN - John August, Sr. passed away peacefully on the morning of May 2, 2020 at the age of 86, from complications with the Covid-19 virus. He was born on January 6, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY to Hans and Helen Wilken. He was predeceased by his sister Regina. John is survived by his adoring wife of 63 years Alice, his 4 children and their spouses: Alice Campofranco (Salvatore), Annmarie Tullo (Angelo), Janet Raizin (Jamie), John Wilken Jr. (Patricia Guadagno); his 8 grandchildren: Nicholas, Victoria, Alexandra, Anthony, Angelo, Alicia, Jon and Jenna; his great-grandson Maverick; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Josephine and Fidel Bianchi and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. John was a kind-hearted man with an infectious smile. He served as an Explosive Ordinance specialist (EOD) in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1956 and was stationed in Alaska during the Korean War. In January of 1957 he married Alice Casella and settled in N. Bellmore, NY where they raised their 4 children. As a Master Tool and Die Maker he spent his career overseeing the manufacturing and production processes at several companies on Long Island. He had a deep love for nature and the outdoors. John was a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America becoming a senior member of the local leadership team while sharing his knowledge and respect of the outdoors with countless young men as an instructor and mentor. During his later years, John spent much time with his wife Alice traveling extensively sharing their love for cuisine, culture and adventure. He was a committed family man, loving husband, admired father and a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather. A loyal Yankees baseball fan and avid reader he often lamented and took great pride in what he considered his greatest achievement in life, the large loving family he and Alice created together. A small private family service was held in the afternoon on Wednesday May 6th. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020