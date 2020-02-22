|
WILSON - John, Sr. of Williston Park, NY. Devoted husband of the late Loretta. Loving father of Jeffrey Dodd, John (Robyn) Wilson, Jr., and the late Jamie Wilson. Cher-ished grandfather of Mikayla and Jack Wilson, and Wilson Dodd. Survived by his remaining brother, Jim Wilson from Scotland. John was born in Glasgow, Scotland on June 27, 1931, immigrated to the United States in 1958. Arriving in New York he worked as a carpenter. One of his proudest moments was when he became a citizen in October 1964. John and Loretta had three sons. He opened a construction business in Queens, and later moved with his family to the suburbs, Williston Park, Long Island in 1980. Sadly, Loretta, predeceased him in 2009. Friends may call Sunday Feb-ruary 23rd from 1-4:30pm and 7-10pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 412 Willis Ave., Williston Park NY 11596. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at Corpus Christi R.C. Church. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020