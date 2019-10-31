|
RICE - Jolanda (Herrmann, Moeller), of E. Setauket, on October 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald G. Rice. Dear mother of Jeanette (Steven) Krupski, Robert (Mary) Moeller, Jeff (Janice) Moeller, Lori (Philip) Griesch, Terry (Anne-Christine) Rice, Brian Rice, Irene (the wife of the late Barry) Rice, and the late Bernie Rice. Survived by sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. The fam-ily will receive friends at the Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket, NY, on Sunday, November 3, from 2-4 p.m., with a prayer service at 4:15 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Monday, November 4th leaving funeral home at 10 a.m. with burial in Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to breast cancer research through the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244, or online to Komen.org.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019