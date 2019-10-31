Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryant Funeral Home Inc
411 Old Town Rd
Setauket, NY 11733
(631) 473-0082
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home Inc
411 Old Town Rd
Setauket, NY 11733
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:15 PM
Bryant Funeral Home Inc
411 Old Town Rd
Setauket, NY 11733
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Bryant Funeral Home Inc
411 Old Town Rd
Setauket, NY 11733
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jolanda Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jolanda Rice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jolanda Rice Notice
RICE - Jolanda (Herrmann, Moeller), of E. Setauket, on October 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald G. Rice. Dear mother of Jeanette (Steven) Krupski, Robert (Mary) Moeller, Jeff (Janice) Moeller, Lori (Philip) Griesch, Terry (Anne-Christine) Rice, Brian Rice, Irene (the wife of the late Barry) Rice, and the late Bernie Rice. Survived by sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. The fam-ily will receive friends at the Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, Setauket, NY, on Sunday, November 3, from 2-4 p.m., with a prayer service at 4:15 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Monday, November 4th leaving funeral home at 10 a.m. with burial in Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to breast cancer research through the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244, or online to Komen.org.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryant Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -