ROSENBERG - Jon P. of Levittown, NY on March 5th, 2019. Loving husband, father and grandfather who passed away at the age of 71. Dear husband of Patricia (Sbarra) Rosenberg. Loving Father of Jennifer Connelly (Terence) and the late John Robert Rosenberg. Loving brother of Lorraine Rosenberg Coco. Doting grandfather of three precious grandkids, Fiona, Julian and Hayden Connelly. Adored Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Levittown Chapel, 2786 Hempstead Tpke. on Thursday 2 - 4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Service on Friday at 10:00 AM. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2019