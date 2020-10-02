1/
Jon Svendsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SVENDSEN - Jon, of Sayville, on September 26, 2020 at age 58. Beloved husband of Lori. Loving father of Zachary and Dane (deceased). Cherished brother of Debra (Kerry) Greiner, Jimmy (Corina), Danny (Dawn), Donna (Michael) Placente, and Judy (Richard). Adored son of the late Howard and Florence. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Born in Oceanside, raised in Bayport, Jon dedicated his career to the family business, Blue Point Marina. Visitation will be held at the Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy., West Sayville, NY 11796 on Saturday October 3rd from 5-7:00pm. Chapel service will be at 6:30pm at the funeral home Saturday evening. A private cremation will follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
06:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved