Jon Svendsen

SVENDSEN - Jon, of Sayville, on September 26, 2020 at age 58. Beloved husband of Lori. Loving father of Zachary and Dane (deceased). Cherished brother of Debra (Kerry) Greiner, Jimmy (Corina), Danny (Dawn), Donna (Michael) Placente, and Judy (Richard). Adored son of the late Howard and Florence. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Born in Oceanside, raised in Bayport, Jon dedicated his career to the family business, Blue Point Marina. Visitation will be held at the Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy., West Sayville, NY 11796 on Saturday October 3rd from 5-7:00pm. Chapel service will be at 6:30pm at the funeral home Saturday evening. A private cremation will follow.







