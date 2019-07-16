Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan McNamara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan McNamara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan McNamara Notice
McNAMARA- Jonathan Glenn "Mac", 19, of Huntington Station, on July 12, 2019. Beloved son of Glenn and the late Lisa McNamara. Dear brother of Melody. Cherished grandson of Ruby Toy. Adoring fiancee of Dana Bitter. Visitation Wed. 2-4 & 7-9PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service Wed. 7:30PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: MusiCares: www.musicares.com in Jonathan's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now