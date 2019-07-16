|
McNAMARA- Jonathan Glenn "Mac", 19, of Huntington Station, on July 12, 2019. Beloved son of Glenn and the late Lisa McNamara. Dear brother of Melody. Cherished grandson of Ruby Toy. Adoring fiancee of Dana Bitter. Visitation Wed. 2-4 & 7-9PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service Wed. 7:30PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: MusiCares: www.musicares.com in Jonathan's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on July 16, 2019