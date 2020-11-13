de Poto- Jonell on Nov. 11, 2020, age 90, of Huntington, NY, formerly of Syosset, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert Esq. Loving mother of Robert (Lourdes), Jonell (Bill), Diane, Laurie, Dolores, Ted, Christine, and Marilyn. Cher- ished Nana of Ben, Katie, Leah, Michael, Sam, Sarah, Jack, Emily, Mackenzie, Joelle and Austin. Dear mother-in-law of Rich Ferris and George Lentz. Jonell was met in heaven by her parents, Nellie and Dr. Marius Abbene, and her siblings Dr. Michael, Ben, Ted and Lillian, and so many other loved ones. Visitation is Private. Funeral Mass St. Patrick's RC Church, Main Street, Huntington, NY Monday, at 9:45 a.m. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and for further information visit oysterbayfuneralhome.com