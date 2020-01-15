Home

Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 586-3600
Reposing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:45 AM
Saint Matthew R.C. Church
Dix Hills, NY
View Map
GRIMALDI - Joni (nee Crocitto), 53, went home to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020. Devoted wife of Carmelo; beloved mother of Marco; cherished daughter of Joan and the late Joseph. Adored sister of Grace, Peter (Debbie), Mary and Theresa (Dan); lovingly treasured by Clara and the late Michael Grimaldi, Dominick (Cathy) and the entire Grimaldi family. Joni leaves behind her precious nieces and nephews who will forever cherish their time with her, and is also survived by many caring aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly. Joni fought the good fight in her brave two year battle with cancer, but in the end, God chose to call her home. Family and friends are invited to join in celebrating Joni's life reposing at Mangano Funeral Home Inc., 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY on Thursday, January 16, 2020, and Friday, January 17, 2020, from 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:45am at Saint Matthew R.C. Church in Dix Hills, NY. Entombment will follow at Plain Lawn Cemetery in Hicksville, NY. www.manganofh.com.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 15, 2020
