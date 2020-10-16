ORTEGA-CHIRINOS - Jose Antonio of Bay Shore, NY, entered into eternal rest October 12, 2020 at the age of 35. Beloved companion to Elba Maldonado. Loving father of Jordan, Anthony and Victoria. Beloved son of Maria DelCarmen. Cherished brother of Maria, Mayra, Benito and Juan. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-4 pm and 6- 9 pm, at the Charles J. O' Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Religious services will be private. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. osheafuneral.com