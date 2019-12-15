Home

Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
(516) 746-6222
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:45 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Jose DaSilva Notice
DaSILVA - Jose of Mineola on December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosa. Devoted father of Annmarie Brophy (Martin), Michael (Dawn), Robert (Angela) and Joseph DaSilva (Kerri). Dear brother of Rosa Reis, Porfirio DaSilva and the late Aurora Mendes. Cherished grandfather of Kevin, Paul, Scott, Stephen, Daniel, Cooper, Connor and Antonio. Visiting Monday 2-5 & 7-9pm at Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Funeral Mass 9:45am Tuesday, Corpus Christi Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019
