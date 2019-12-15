|
DaSILVA - Jose of Mineola on December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosa. Devoted father of Annmarie Brophy (Martin), Michael (Dawn), Robert (Angela) and Joseph DaSilva (Kerri). Dear brother of Rosa Reis, Porfirio DaSilva and the late Aurora Mendes. Cherished grandfather of Kevin, Paul, Scott, Stephen, Daniel, Cooper, Connor and Antonio. Visiting Monday 2-5 & 7-9pm at Cassidy Funeral Home, 156 Willis Ave., Mineola. Funeral Mass 9:45am Tuesday, Corpus Christi Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019