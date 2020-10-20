1/
Joseph A. Dehler
DEHLER - Joseph A. "Joe Cool" on October 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Casserly). Cherished father of Joseph (Debbie), Richard (Beth), Eileen (Rich), Kathleen, Rosemary (Steven) and Maryann. Adored grandfather of Kathryn (Dirk), Richie (Danielle), Ryan, Joe (KiKi), Jaclyn (Chris), Tyler, Bryan, Sarah and Tommy and great grandfather of James. Loving brother of Larry (the late Elizabeth), Rosemary (Tom), William (Pat), the late Frank (Jean) and the late Irene (Bill). Dear brother-in-law of Maryann (the late Donald) and uncle to many nieces and nephews. A Korean War Veteran, Joe proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, and was a devoted lifetime member of The Knights of Columbus (Seaford) and The American Legion (Wantagh). In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or Toys for Tots. Visitation will be on Wednesday 2-4pm & 6-9:30pm at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue, Wantagh, N.Y. 11793 (Exit 28N SS PKWY). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 10:00am at St. Frances De Chantal R.C. Church (Wantagh). Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
OCT
21
Visitation
06:00 - 09:30 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Frances De Chantal R.C. Church
