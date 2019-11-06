Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Ferme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Ferme Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Ferme Sr. Notice
FERME - Joseph A., Sr., of Islip, LI on November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann Ferme married 56 years. Devoted father of Joseph A. Ferme III (Linda), James A. Ferme (Alfonsa), Joanne M. Scuderi and Jennifer A. Mahler (Drue). Cherished grandfather of Joseph IV, Andrew, Victoria, Dylan, Antonio, Madison, Kiersten, Giovanni and Francesca. Previous owner of Ferme Fuel Company. Proud 4th Degree Knight of the Rev. James V. Rogan Council, Central Islip, NY. Past president of the Lions Club, Central Islip, NY. US Army Veteran having served during the Korean War. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI on Friday at 9:45 AM. Interment to follow at St. John of God Cemetery, Central Islip, LI. Visiting Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -