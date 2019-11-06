|
|
FERME - Joseph A., Sr., of Islip, LI on November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann Ferme married 56 years. Devoted father of Joseph A. Ferme III (Linda), James A. Ferme (Alfonsa), Joanne M. Scuderi and Jennifer A. Mahler (Drue). Cherished grandfather of Joseph IV, Andrew, Victoria, Dylan, Antonio, Madison, Kiersten, Giovanni and Francesca. Previous owner of Ferme Fuel Company. Proud 4th Degree Knight of the Rev. James V. Rogan Council, Central Islip, NY. Past president of the Lions Club, Central Islip, NY. US Army Veteran having served during the Korean War. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI on Friday at 9:45 AM. Interment to follow at St. John of God Cemetery, Central Islip, LI. Visiting Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 6, 2019