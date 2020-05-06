|
|
JOHNSON - Joseph A., 92, a lifelong resident of Bohemia, LI, died on April 28, 2020. US Army Veteran. Formed Boy Scout Troup 438 and Pack 438 in Bohemia. Beloved husband of Georgiana. Loving father of Cathy Volkle, Bruce (Laura), Gary (Deborah Giannoni) and Jean Seamon (Corey). Proud grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother of Helen Newdale and Paul Johnson. Due to the current health crisis, services will be private. A celebration of Mr. Johnson's life will be held at a later date. To offer condolences to the family please go to raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020