Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's RC Church
Joseph A. LaRocca Notice
LaROCCA - Joseph A. Jr., of Glen Cove, NY on September 29th, 2019 age 69. Beloved husband of Janice and the late Yvonne. Loving father of Joseph (Sara), Justin, Tina, Arthur (Victoria), Valerie and the late John. Dear brother of Cassandra and Claudia. Proud grandfather of 16. Fond step-father of Laura and Ronda. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home Wednesday 7-9pm, Thursday 3-5 & 7-9pm. Mass at St. Patrick's RC Church Friday 10am. Interment Pine-lawn Memorial Park. DodgeThomas.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2019
