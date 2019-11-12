Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home
506 Lakeville Road
New Hyde Park, NY
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home
506 Lakeville Road
New Hyde Park, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:15 AM
Notre Dame RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. O'Brien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. O'Brien Notice
O'BRIEN - Joseph A. age 87, of New Hyde Park, NY, formerly of Whitestone, NY, on November 10, 2019. Devoted husband of Elaine. Beloved father of Catherine (late Bob), Joseph (late Theresa), Sharon (Gregory), George, John Jack (Kim), Johanna, Christine (Chad), and the late Patrick (Beth), and Kieran. Cherished grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 4. Visitation Tuesday 2-4:30 pm & 7-9:30 pm at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:15 am at Notre Dame RC Church. Interment Mount St. Mary's Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -