O'BRIEN - Joseph A. age 87, of New Hyde Park, NY, formerly of Whitestone, NY, on November 10, 2019. Devoted husband of Elaine. Beloved father of Catherine (late Bob), Joseph (late Theresa), Sharon (Gregory), George, John Jack (Kim), Johanna, Christine (Chad), and the late Patrick (Beth), and Kieran. Cherished grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 4. Visitation Tuesday 2-4:30 pm & 7-9:30 pm at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:15 am at Notre Dame RC Church. Interment Mount St. Mary's Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 12, 2019