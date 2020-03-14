Home

Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888

Joseph A. Oliva Sr.

Joseph A. Oliva Sr. Notice
OLIVA - Joseph A. Sr. of Brookville, N.Y. on March 12, 2020.Beloved husband of Emmy Lou. Loving father of Joseph Jr., Estelle Scarpinato and Dianne Cobb. Cherished grandfather of Danielle, Amanda, Michael, the late Joseph & great-grand- father of Cameron, Massimo & Nathan. Reposing at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, N.Y. Visiting Sunday 2-5 PM only. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Northport VA Medical Center, www.volunteer.va.gov.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 14, 2020
