|
|
RUGGIERE - Joseph A. on February 21, 2020. Married for over 60 years to the late Beverly Rose. Loving father to Joseph M. (Vicky), Michele (Doug), Lauren (John) Wayne (Ann) and Allison (John). Survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Former army veteran Korean war, President of Olhert-Ruggiere which is one of the oldest businesses in Woodhaven, NY. Board member of Columbia Savings Bank. Dedicated parishioner to St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church. Former member of Knights of Columbus, Woodhaven-Richmond Hill Lions Club, and past President of Independent Insurance Agents of Queens. Visitation Sunday 7-9pm and Monday 2-5 pm and 7-9pm, at NF Walker of Queens Funeral Home, 8734 80th St., Woodhaven, NY 11421. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, Woodhaven, NY on Tuesday February 25, 2020 9:45am. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, NY. In lieu flowers donations may be made to Sacred Heart Glendale Educational Foundation C/O Wayne Ruggiere of Ohlert-Ruggiere, 89-11 Jamaica Ave. Woodhaven, NY 11421
Published in Newsday from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020