SCALAMANDRE - Joseph A. lifelong Freeport resident on July 29, 2020. Vice President of Peter Scalamandre & Sons Construction Co. Joe was a giant in the construction industry, a friend to all that knew him, a mentor to many, and a father figure to his lifelong employees. Devoted husband of the late Carolee. Beloved father of Peter (Connie), Jill (Mark) Clark, and the late Joseph L. (Renee). Loving grandfather of Richie, Nicole, Caroline, Paulette, and Allegra. Dear companion of Maria Notarantonio. Fond brother of Fred (Patricia). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Monday August 3rd at 9:30am at Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions to De LaSalle High School www.delasalleschool.org
would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hungerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home.