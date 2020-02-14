|
STALLONE - Joseph A., of Brightwaters, LI on February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Theresa Stallone. Devoted father of Frank Stallone, Raymond Stallone, Joseph Stallone Jr., Jennifer Riddell, Sara Haugland, and Dane Stallone. Cherished grandfather of seven. Dear great grandfather of two. Loving brother of Mary Castagnino, Vito Stallone, Frank Stallone, Teresa Stallone, and Anna Rita Colantuono. Arrangements entrusted to The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Cremation to be held privately. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI on Saturday, February 15 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Joseph's loving memory to The Salvation Army. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2020