Whalen - Joseph A., Jr.of Islip, LI, on August 19, 2019. Beloved father of Joseph (Diane) T. Whalen, Donald (Renae) Whalen, Colleen (Joe) Caligiuri and Thomas (Kelli) Whalen. Cherished grandfather of Kelsey, Andrew, Thomas, Erin, Sean, Patrick, Neeve, Ryan and Conor. Dear brother of Evelyn Ludwig, Laughlin Whalen, Gerard Whalen and Margaret Rose Gonzalez. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Saturday 9:15 AM, at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, West-bury, LI. Visiting Friday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 21, 2019