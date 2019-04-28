|
ALIPERTI - Joseph John, of Stony Brook, formerly of Kings Park, on April 24, 2019. Retired Detective NCPD. Loving husband of Diane. Beloved father of Jodi (Robert) Avati, Robert (Lea) Erikson, Jayme (Daniel) Pacheco, Michelle Aliperti, & Justin Aliperti. Cherished grandfather (PaPa) of Madison, Kennedy, James, Lanci & Jacob George. Fond brother of Nunziata (the late Frank) DeRiso, Yolanda (Leonard) Gargiulo, Esther (the late Rogers) Guttenger, Rosemarie (Scott) McKenzie, Joann (the late Ron) Harrell, Vincent (Joanne) Aliperti, the late Louis (Teresa) Aliperti, & the late Michael (the late Vera) Aliperti. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Sunday 7-9 PM, Monday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 9:45 AM, St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. Nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2019