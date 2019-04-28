Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Reposing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Aliperti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Aliperti

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph Aliperti Notice
ALIPERTI - Joseph John, of Stony Brook, formerly of Kings Park, on April 24, 2019. Retired Detective NCPD. Loving husband of Diane. Beloved father of Jodi (Robert) Avati, Robert (Lea) Erikson, Jayme (Daniel) Pacheco, Michelle Aliperti, & Justin Aliperti. Cherished grandfather (PaPa) of Madison, Kennedy, James, Lanci & Jacob George. Fond brother of Nunziata (the late Frank) DeRiso, Yolanda (Leonard) Gargiulo, Esther (the late Rogers) Guttenger, Rosemarie (Scott) McKenzie, Joann (the late Ron) Harrell, Vincent (Joanne) Aliperti, the late Louis (Teresa) Aliperti, & the late Michael (the late Vera) Aliperti. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Sunday 7-9 PM, Monday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 9:45 AM, St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. Nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
Download Now