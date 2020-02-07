Home

Joseph Altmann Notice
ALTMANN - Joseph age 74 passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 after a long battle with chronic illnesses. Joe is a U.S. Army Veteran and worked for Verizon over 50 years. Joe was a lifelong Yankees fan, lover of music, singer of songs and the best joke teller most of us knew. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Jane; Sons Eric and Evan (Randi), stepson David Helms (Kristen), sister Doris (Dr. Andreas) Cosmatos, niece Alexandra (Rory) Young and his great-nephew Gabriel. He was a loving Papa to his 6 grandchildren Aidan, Paige, Dani and Jax Altmann and Grady and Maren Helms. Family, friends and others whose lives Joe touched are invited to pay their respects at Chapey and Sons Funeral Home 20 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY. Sunday,2-6 pm,Monday, 12:30pm. Final resting place Calverton National Cemetery, Rt. 25, Calverton, NY. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the or the .
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2020
