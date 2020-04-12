|
ALZHEIMER - Joseph ("Joe") born September 18, 1974, of Kings Park passed suddenly on April 9th after an almost 2 week battle with COVID-19. Joe is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 20 years, Allison (Castagna), and his two adoring sons, Derek and Nicholas. Joe is also survived by his amazing and supportive parents, George and Joanne (Heuskin), and his wonderful siblings, Raymond, and Lillian Taylor (David). Joe was a favorite uncle to his 7 nieces and nephews, Shane, Jack, Lana, Justin, Gavin, Everett, and Douglas as well as a very special cousin to Quinlan, Teagan, Mollie and Delanie. Joe will be dearly missed by his in-laws, John and Rosalie (Fiumano) Castagna, Christine (Castagna) Mehilentze (Ronald), Melissa (Castagna) Weiss, and Angela (Castagna) Finnegan (Patrick). His entire family, closest friends and the many people's lives that Joe touched will all miss his kindness, his earnestness, and the all around guy that he was. Whether it was on the baseball field, snow-boarding down Elk Mountain in PA, or enjoying the quads with his boys. Joe was one of a kind and just the best there ever was. We love you so much!
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020