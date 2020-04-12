Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Alzheimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Joe" Alzheimer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph "Joe" Alzheimer Notice
ALZHEIMER - Joseph ("Joe") born September 18, 1974, of Kings Park passed suddenly on April 9th after an almost 2 week battle with COVID-19. Joe is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 20 years, Allison (Castagna), and his two adoring sons, Derek and Nicholas. Joe is also survived by his amazing and supportive parents, George and Joanne (Heuskin), and his wonderful siblings, Raymond, and Lillian Taylor (David). Joe was a favorite uncle to his 7 nieces and nephews, Shane, Jack, Lana, Justin, Gavin, Everett, and Douglas as well as a very special cousin to Quinlan, Teagan, Mollie and Delanie. Joe will be dearly missed by his in-laws, John and Rosalie (Fiumano) Castagna, Christine (Castagna) Mehilentze (Ronald), Melissa (Castagna) Weiss, and Angela (Castagna) Finnegan (Patrick). His entire family, closest friends and the many people's lives that Joe touched will all miss his kindness, his earnestness, and the all around guy that he was. Whether it was on the baseball field, snow-boarding down Elk Mountain in PA, or enjoying the quads with his boys. Joe was one of a kind and just the best there ever was. We love you so much!
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -