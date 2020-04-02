Home

BARBACCIA - Joseph Andrew, 84, died peacefully at home in East Meadow on March 28, 2020. Born in Manhattan and raised in the Bronx, Joe was an alumnus of Fordham College and Fordham School of Law. He settled on Long Island and practiced law for more than 50 years. He was steadfast, compassionate, bona fide. He had countless interests and was a lifelong sportsman who shared his love of the outdoors with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Barbaccia, daughters, Maria Terese Barbaccia, Cristina (Kevin) O'Donnell and Catherine Barbaccia, step-sons, John (Peggy) Derasmo and Francis (Jen) Derasmo, grandchildren, Tess and Molly O'Donnell, Michaela, Thomas and Emilio Derasmo, and a large extended family. In light of current events, a private graveside service will be held. A celebration of life to be held at a future date. www.Donohue-Cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2020
