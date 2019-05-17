|
|
SIMONCIC - Joseph Anthony Sr., long time resident of Copiague, passed away peacefully May 11 , 2019. Joe leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years Dolly (Eileen Feenan) and his living children Barbara (John), Lisa, Mari and Joseph. Joe's life, was brightened by his 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Proud 50 year member of IUOE Local 138 and an avid bowler. Joe also leaves behind a sister, Clementine and brothers Albert, Val, and Justin. The family is grateful for the love and support Joe received at Arden Ct. of Farmington, CT. Visitation Monday 5-8 pm Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 South Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst.Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2019