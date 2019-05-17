Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 957-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Simoncic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Anthony Simoncic

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph Anthony Simoncic Notice
SIMONCIC - Joseph Anthony Sr., long time resident of Copiague, passed away peacefully May 11 , 2019. Joe leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years Dolly (Eileen Feenan) and his living children Barbara (John), Lisa, Mari and Joseph. Joe's life, was brightened by his 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Proud 50 year member of IUOE Local 138 and an avid bowler. Joe also leaves behind a sister, Clementine and brothers Albert, Val, and Justin. The family is grateful for the love and support Joe received at Arden Ct. of Farmington, CT. Visitation Monday 5-8 pm Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 South Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst.Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindenhurst Funeral Home
Download Now