C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 785-0225
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances De Chantal R.C. Church
1309 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY
Joseph Arnold Schibani Notice
SCHIBANI - Joseph Arnold, on 10/14/2019 peacefully at home. Loving husband of the late Lorraine C. Schibani. Beloved father of Donna (Darrin) Cossio, and Joseph Jr. (Christine) Schibani. Cherished grandfather of Joseph III and Emily Schibani. Proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Active member of the Knights of Columbus. Visiting hours will be Wednesday, October 16 from 4-8pm and Thursday, October 17 from 2-4 and 7-9:30pm at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 So. Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10am on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Frances De Chantal R.C. Church, 1309 Wantagh Avenue, Wantagh, NY. Burial to follow in Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 16, 2019
