BADAMO - Joseph of Massapequa on October 13, 2019 at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Cathy. Loving father of Lauren Augone (Chris), Joseph, and Anthony (Sarah). Cherished Poppy of Olivia, Isabella, and Elena. Loving son of Angelina Badamo. Caring brother of Paul (Priscila). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd. (Co. Whitewood Dr.) Massapequa Park, NY 11762 Wednesday 7-9PM and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Friday 10AM at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers please make donations to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 15, 2019