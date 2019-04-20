|
BADOLATO - Joseph, 61, of Levittown, NY on April 18, 2019. Inplant Support Man-ager, U.S. Postal Service, Melville, NY. Former President of Island Trees Soccer Club. Former Basketball League Commissioner of St. Bernard's Church. Beloved father of Elizabeth, Michelle, Anne and Joseph. Dear brother of Barbara Barile (the late Vincent) and Linda Rissetto (the late Andrew). Cherished uncle of Vincent, Jennifer, Andrea and Diana. Visitation Monday, 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Broadway, Bethpage, NY 11714. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10 AM, at St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Bethpage, with interment following at St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 20, 2019