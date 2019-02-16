BENIK - Joseph Jr., 75, of Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2019 following a long illness. Born in Astoria, NY on August 11, 1943, to Joseph and Mae Benik, Joe attended St. John's University and went on to serve as a police officer with the NYPD for 28 years in various precincts in Manhattan and Queens. He was a longtime resident of South Huntington, NY before moving to Pennsylvania in 2015. Joe was a devoted family man and gentleman with a keen sense of humor, as well as a great love of doo wop and 60's music and sports, particularly Notre Dame football and New York Mets baseball. He was a true survivor, having fully recovered from a brain aneurysm in 1974, and his family has been eternally grateful for his presence every day since. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret (nee Leonard); his daughter Kathleen Armstrong (Robert); son Joseph (Donna). He will be remembered with love by his six grandchildren, Liam, Conor and Megan Armstrong; and Matthew, Anna and Jane Benik. He is also survived by his sister Nancy Kelly (Joseph) of Groveland, FL. A Viewing will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00PM at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory located at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. James Catholic Church located at 505 Woodcrest Ave, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private. In remembrance, memorial donations can be sent to CurePSP at PSP.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary