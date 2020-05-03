|
CATALANO - Joseph C. My handsome man is now in the arms of the angels. Surrounded by his loving family and the helping hands of Anthony at home on Friday April 24th, 2020 at the age of 77, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Beloved Husband and friend of 48 years to Karen (Ronan). Amazing Father to Bobby (Lisa), and Tara Asma (Rob). Awesome Papa to Brooke, Ashley, Tyler, Connor, and Dylan. Predeceased by his loving parents Phil and Betty Catalano. Adored Brother to Philip (Cathy) and Ignatius. Fondly remembered Brother-inLaw, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend. Fan of the NY Yankees, Rams, and Islanders. A man of faith at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church (5pm Mass). Remember, men like Joe never die. They are with us still, live in spirit, as they were in the flesh to love and be loved by us all. A celebration of Joe's life and military honors will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020